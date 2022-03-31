MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say.

Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift.

A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it is currently investigating the circumstances that led to the worker’s death.

TOSHA says a fatality investigation can take between eight to 10 weeks to complete.