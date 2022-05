MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly accident involving a pedestrian Friday morning closed a portion of northbound Interstate 240 through Midtown between Union and Lamar.

Drivers are being detoured off the interstate at the Lamar exit.

MPD confirmed a pedestrian was struck and killed on the interstate near Union Avenue. It was reported about 7:10 a.m.

🚨🚨🚨CLOSED: I-240 Midtown NB CLOSED between Lamar & Union Ave due to crash. Motorists being detoured off I-240 Midtown at the Lamar exit. pic.twitter.com/ESSLA3jaLt — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) May 27, 2022