MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a northeast Memphis motel Thursday evening.

The fire department made the scene at the Fair View Inn on Sycamore View sometime before 6 p.m. Memphis Fire says the blaze has been knocked down.

According to the fire department, the fire started in an unoccupied room on the second floor. The fire was reportedly caused by a “faulty” air conditioning unit.

The fire department says three rooms suffered smoke and fire damage, but no injuries were reported.