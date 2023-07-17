MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire at an abandoned apartment in Oakhaven.

MFD says the fire occurred in the 3400 block of Winchester Park. The call for the fire came in at around 2:30 a.m.

As of now, there are no injuries reported.

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide more updates as they become available.