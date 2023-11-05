MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A1’s Towing and Hauling filed a lawsuit on Sunday against the City of Memphis, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis, and multiple MPD officers claiming discrimination against a minority-owned business.

The lawsuit comes after multiple accusations by truck drivers who claim the company is illegally towing their big rigs and then charging them large fees.

In the lawsuit, A1’s Towing says that it and its employees are being harassed and targeted. The business claims the Memphis Police Department is “weaponizing a civil municipal ordinance to discriminate against a minority-owned company.”

Two truck drivers were arrested earlier this year and charged with theft of property after they allegedly illegally booted and tried to tow a big rig from a truck stop.

One of the men was also charged with simple assault after being accused of pushing the truck driver to the ground when he called police.

Police have also made several arrests in similar incidents involving truck drivers and A1’s tow truck drivers. In one instance, investigators said a truck driver was physically removed from his vehicle by men armed with guns, and his tractor-trailer was towed to A1’s lot on West Mallory Avenue.

In September, the City of Memphis Permits Office said they had opened an investigation into A1’s after receiving nearly a dozen complaints from truck drivers in less than a year.

“They’re not following the state law as far as when you boot someone, you’ve got to give them an invoice, and they’ve got 24 hours to pay it, but you know they don’t even give you an hour. Their driver manager doesn’t even know what the laws are,” said Fenn Church, owner of Church Transportation, in a previous interview.

The lawsuit addresses the many complaints A1’s Towing has made against MPD and employees of the City of Memphis. The business claims that though it has requested that the harassment stop, it has continued and even intensified.

A1’s Towing is seeking recovery of all damages from the City of Memphis, MPD Chief Davis, and the multiple MPD officers, for injuries and damages the business claims it has endured.

This includes lost profits, earnings, and wages; and embarrassment, humiliation, and harm to the company’s personal and professional reputation.