MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been a week since a Memphis dance academy instructor died after being shot in broad daylight outside a Walgreens, and the search is still on for the gunman.

Fred Washington, the victim’s husband, said his world has been shattered, and there’s been a gaping hole in his heart. His wife of 27 years, 60-year-old Juanita Washington, was killed last Wednesday.

“With the help of the lord I’m doing alright,” Washington said. “Literally a piece of me is gone. It’s gone. There is a hole there now. I’m mending but believe me, it’s hollow.”

He says his wife was gunned down while waiting for a handicap parking spot at a Walgreens on South Perkins a little before 1 in the afternoon.

“She, he, whoever did this took a big part of Memphis cause she was all over the community,” Washington said. “Everybody knew her.”

Police aren’t saying much about the investigation — only that they’re looking for a man who left the scene in a white van.

Washington says he’s been getting updates from the detective on the case, who says he has leads but doesn’t want to let too much information out.

Juanita Washington’s legacy is living on. Tuesday night, her dance family gathered at L-Y-E Academy, where she served as head administrator, to pay tribute to her life.

Washington said his wife was a mother, grandmother, and so much more — the total package, and he’ll miss her forever.

“I will miss her, period,” he said. “Her spirit, her soul, her body, her smell.”



If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.