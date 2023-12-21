MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine Memphis-Shelby County Schools earned letter grades of A under a new state accountability system, although more than 20% of the district’s schools received an F, MSCS says.

The district announced the results of the Tennessee Department of Education’s (TDOE) new letter grade system for its 198 schools Thursday afternoon. The ranking system is based on several indicators from TCAP test results.

Based on this model, MSCS said,

4.5% of schools received an A,

of schools received an 15.6% received a B,

received a 36.7% received a C,

received a 22.1% received a D , and

received a , and 21.1% received an F

Schools earning an A rating from the state:

East High School

Middle College High School

Medical District High School

Richland Elementary School

University Middle School

White Station High School

Campus School

University High School

Winridge Elementary School

Collierville Schools also released letter district rankings Thursday, stating, “Bailey Station Elementary, Collierville Elementary, Crosswind Elementary, Schilling Farms Elementary, Sycamore Elementary, Tara Oaks Elementary, West Collierville Middle, and Collierville High all received an A, while Collierville Middle received a B.

This is the first year Tennessee has used the letter-grade system, which was passed into law in 2016 but not immediately put into use.

This story will be updated.