MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thanks to many of you, hundreds of low-income children and senior adults are getting gifts this year through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Just outside of an undisclosed Salvation Army secret Santa workshop, SUVs, cars, and trucks filled with families such as Katlin Brandon’s line up near the entrance for what they say is a Christmas blessing or a miracle called the Angel Tree program.

“I’m very thankful for the Angel Tree,” Brandon said. “Because it’s a blessing to my five children that need Christmas gifts this season and to believe in a Christmas miracle.”

Christmas miracles come in the form of bags of toys, bikes and clothing for angels. Donors have adopted each angel to make wishes come true.

On Monday, Salvation Army workers and volunteers rolled out carts containing presents for low income families and seniors who registered for the program.

“Every child, every senior will leave here with a gift today,” said Major Cheryl Gilliam with the Salvation Army. “Every angel is going to leave with a gift today, and for that, we’re very grateful. Whether it was people dropping off forgotten angels , which is toys or having toy drives that enabled us to be able to fill those bags or whether it was a donor who actually took an angel and bought something for them.”

The need is glaring and great in Memphis this year. Hundreds of families were adopted by strangers to help spread holiday joy and the spirit of the season.

“This year, we have approximately fulfilled over 36-hundred angels, and that equals about 15-hundred families,” said Major Gilliam. “We’re motivated by the love of Jesus to give to others, and that’s really what Christmas is all about and to see the joy of a child this Christmas and to be able see her or him clapping because they get the gifts that’s just amazing.”

It’s an amazing time and an amazing season of giving when families such as Katlin Brandon and her children get to enjoy Christmas Day because of the Angel Tree program.

“They’re going to be so excited on Christmas morning,” Brandon said.

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree distribution will continue Tuesday for registered families and senior adults.