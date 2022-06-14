MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A four-year-old saved himself after officers said a group of suspects stole a vehicle from Dodge’s Chicken while he was still inside.

Police responded to a kidnapping call on June 8 in the 3900 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. The suspects stole a 2014 Dodge Dart while the child was inside of the vehicle.

Officers said the boy, who was visiting his dad in Memphis from Oklahoma, called his mother while he was still inside the car with the suspect. The suspect then hit the boy and hung up the phone after telling the mother he was going to return the boy to his father.

The suspects then fled the scene heading south on Elvis Presley Boulevard, but the child and car were both found in the 3700 block of Graceland Drive.

The four-year-old was not harmed.

One suspect has been described as a man with a medium complexion and build wearing a blue shirt, dark pants and white tennis shoes.

Call (901)-528-CASH if you have any information on the suspects whereabouts.