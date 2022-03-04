MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A jury convicted a Raleigh man of shooting his ex-girlfriend and leaving her to die in 2016, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

The victim and others identified Deuterondus Anderson, 37, as the gunman. He was arrested two months later.

On Feb. 20, 2016, the victim was returning to her apartment in Raleigh around 10:30 p.m. Witnesses said they heard loud arguing followed by gunshots.

She was shot in the face and was left unable to speak for months. A baby she was carrying at the time was stillborn.

The victim survived, but the shooting left her with debilitating injuries.

This week, the victim testified against her assailant, who was convicted in criminal court of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He still faces charges of allegedly soliciting and conspiring from jail to make payments to have his ex-girlfriend and a witness killed to prevent them from testifying against him.

In 2016, Anderson was involved in a standoff with deputies in Arlington as they attempted to serve him with a warrant in the case.