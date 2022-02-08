MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The majority of Memphis-Shelby County Schools will reopen Wednesday following last Thursday’s ice storm.

MSCS said 99% of its schools will be open Wednesday, February 9th with the exception of two schools. Due to ongoing outages, Wells Station Elementary and Sharpe Elementary will remain closed until further notice.

The district is still working with MLGW to monitor any storm-related challenges.

MLGW said 88% of customers have power as of Tuesday morning, six days after last week’s ice storm. They are working to decrease the number of outages by Tuesday night.