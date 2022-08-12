MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a missing 95-year-old woman.
Police say Katherine Rinehart’s caregiver dropped her off at the front door of a senior center at 1300 Estate Drive for her daily activities Friday at 11:23 a.m. The caregiver then left to park her car.
A witness said they saw Rinehart get into a black SUV and leave in an unknown direction.
If you have any information about Rinehart’s whereabouts or you see her, you are urged to contact the Memphis Police Department.