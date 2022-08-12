MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a missing 95-year-old woman.

Police say Katherine Rinehart’s caregiver dropped her off at the front door of a senior center at 1300 Estate Drive for her daily activities Friday at 11:23 a.m. The caregiver then left to park her car.

A witness said they saw Rinehart get into a black SUV and leave in an unknown direction.

Katherine Rinehart

If you have any information about Rinehart’s whereabouts or you see her, you are urged to contact the Memphis Police Department.