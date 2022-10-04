MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Verizon customers may be experiencing issues with emergency services in Shelby County on Tuesday. Memphis Police warned that some users may have difficulties connecting or experience delays when calling 911.

MPD warned that callers may experience a “silent delay when dialing 9-1-1 from a Verizon mobile phone”. Verizon is aware of the issue and taking the necessary steps to correct the problem.

Police would like to remind citizens that if you are having trouble reaching the police via 9-1-1 you can contact them directly at 901-545-2677 (COPS).

According to Verizon, the following locations are affected:

Metro Nashville Emergency Communications Center

Rhea County

Loudon County

Memphis Police Communications

Hamilton County

Emergency Communications District Unicoi County

Wilson County