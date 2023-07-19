MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some AT&T customers have limited access to calling 911 within some Shelby County areas.

According to Collierville Police, it is limited to AT&T subscribers in Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, and Memphis Tennessee.

If you are having trouble connecting with 911, please call the emergency telephone number for your area:

Bartlett Police / Fire 385-5555

Collierville Police / Fire 853-3207

Germantown Police / Fire 754-7222

Memphis Fire 458-3311

Memphis Police 543-6333

Millington Police 872-3333

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 379-7625

Shelby County Fire Dept. 386-1728

This is a developing story. WREG will keep you updated as more information becomes available.