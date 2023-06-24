MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The work of our city’s young people was on display in downtown Memphis Saturday as children from around the city took part in an event that showcases the great things they’re contributing to our community.

Hundreds of children were on hand for the inaugural 901 KidsFest at the Cossitt Library. The family-friendly and free event hosted by Kifani Press celebrated the creativity and wonder of children in the Mid-South.

350 children registered for the event.

The event featured interactive stations, performances, food trucks, a kids’ vendor market, and readings by some of the authors that were on hand like Samuel White and Avery Young who were six and four respectively when they wrote their first books.

“Lots of kids can grow up to be whatever they want to be and my book is an example of that,” said Samuel.

“My book is about friendship and family,” said Avery.

Avery’s older sisters Addyson and Mackenzie run a business selling key chains.

“Over spring break for this year, we were trying to look for something to do. Then we ran across these things called Perler beads and we made key chains out of them,” said Addyson.

They hope young people like them can help change the perception of what people in Memphis are like.

“We can show other kids that they can do things like this and they can be able to learn how to express themselves,” said Makenzie.

There were also high school entrepreneurs on hand selling their products as well.

“During the pandemic, I got really into drawing, and I was designing skateboards, and then while I was going through the light process and I was understanding how to grow a business and what a business was and what really goes into creating a business, I kind of switched it over to clothing brands, and I have been doing this for close a year now,” said Hailey Henderson with Sol Apparel.

Organizers say what these children are doing is not only impressive it’s life-changing.