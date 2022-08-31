MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday marks ‘901 Day’ in the 901! WREG has you covered with all things Memphis.

Events:

901 Grizz Bash

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Celebrate the 901 with the Memphis Grizzlies as they host their first ever 901 Grizz Bash with an afternoon filled with Memphis entertainment, food, clothing and more. The event includes a wrestling match, jookin battle, food trucks, and performances from Memphis artist 8ball & MJG, Duke Duece and Royal Studios House Band. Learn more.

901 Day in the Edge District

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Edge District is launching a new free event series that celebrates Memphis culture in the Edge called Rockwalk on Thursday. Specials will be running at the following restaurants, shops, and attractions in the Edge:

Craft Axe: Free axe throwing outside of Edge Motor Museum

Edge Motor Museum: $5 Museum Tickets

Inkwell: DJ Alpha Whiskey from 5 – 9 PM

High Cotton Brewing: Student Pint Night

HOTWORX: Free workout raffles and tours

Nine01Five04: 20% off all non consignment pieces

Marshall Arts: Gallery open for attendees

Slim + Huskys: $9.01 one slim, two topping pizza

Strangeways & Tipsy Tumbler Pop Up at Edge Plaza

The Rise Apartments: “Ring of Fire Margaritas”, yard games & DJ will be taking requests

Rootstock Wine Merchants: Free wine and Blue Note bourbon tasting

Local Memphis artists and DJs, vendors, and food trucks will be participating at businesses throughout the Edge. Choose 901 will also be hosting a Day Party at the Ravine until 11 p.m. Learn more.

Overton Square Market

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Shop local markets while enjoying live music from local artists in Chimes Square in Overton Square. Market shops include 17Berkshire, Alfie Sees Love, Beneva Mayweather Food Market, Delta Groove Yoga, Mili’s Flowers And Gifts and more. Learn more.

Overton Shell

5:30 p.m.

Church Health is celebrating their community impact with a free concert Overton Shell. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Learn more.

‘Tigers on Tour’

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Celebrate with coaches, staff and players with the University of Memphis’ football, basketball and woman’s basketball teams at Grind City Brewing Company. The event will feature inflatables, lawn games, and food trucks. Grind City Brewing will also provide a free beer to the first 50 of-age guests. Learn more.

901 Fest at Railgarten

Thursday – Sunday

901 Day kicks off Railgarten’s four days of live music, drinks, food, and Tiger Football. Tickets are available each day and weekend passes are also available. For music lineups and parking information, visit here.

Beale Street Landing

Thursday – Sunday

Kick off the Memphis holiday and Labor Day weekend on the Mississippi River at the reopening of the Beale Street Landing. Memphis River Parks is inviting you to enjoy ‘views and brews’ at Riverside Taps, take on a full body workout with Envision Memphis, kayak for free all weekend at Mud Island Park Boat Ramp and end the weekend with yoga at Fourth Bluff Park. Learn more.

901 Day Deals:

Butteriffic Bakery & Cafe- Variety of items and bundles for 9.01 at Butteriffic Bakery & Cafe

Shangri-La Records – 10% (9+01) off all Memphis music records

F45 Training Germantown – Drop in to take a class at F45 Germantown and pay only $9.01

KROC Memphis – Registration fees are $9.01 now through 9/01

Memphis-Area McDonald’s – Free McDonald’s Crispy Chicken Sandwiches at restaurants in the 901 area code. In-app purchases only.

Mempops- Get 3 pops for only $9.01. In-store only.

Community Outreach:

Annual Blue & Gray Cleanup Day

Memphis Athletics is teaming with TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee public education campaign for their annual Blue & Gray Cleanup Day. The event not only beautifies several roads near the U of M’s campus but also helps raise awareness of Tennessee`s litter problem. Learn more.

St. Jude

Participate in 901 Day by donating $9.01 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as they continue to make strides in cancer research and serve patients and families at no cost to them. Learn more.

Visit Volunteer Odyssey and Volunteer Memphis for opportunities to help out in local communities throughout the Memphis area.