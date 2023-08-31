MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday marks ‘901 Day’ in the 901! WREG has you covered with all things Memphis.

Events:

Community Mural

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The entire community is invited to gather and paint a mural dedicated to the city. The location is 1160 Union Avenue. Materials will be provided

Memphis Redbirds

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Join the Memphis Redbirds for a free pregame concert and plaza party at AutoZone Park. The concert will feature artists Lukey 9 Bras Band and Black Cream. The party will include carnival-style games, inflatables and local vendors. The first 1,500 fans to enter the gate will get a 901-themed t-shirt.

During the game, Gans can win prizes from local businesses. Afterward, there will be fireworks.

Grind City Brewing

5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Live performances, drink specials, a vendor market and more will take place during this celebration. It’s a party you don’t want to miss!

901 Day Market in Overton Square

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Enjoy live performances by 901 bands, see an Elvis impersonator, meet the University of Memphis’ mascot and so much more. Vendors like Mempops, We Tight Knit, Bluberry’s Trinkets and more will be in attendance for all of your shopping needs.

Indie Music Fest

7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Go to the Memphis Music Room to partake in a one-of-a-kind multi-genre concert celebrating Memphis’s vibrant independent music community. General admission is free and VIP tickets are $40. Performances include Anthony Q, Kay Boogie and more.

Project 901

7:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

TONE GALLERY will host a live exhibition to celebrate the culture of Memphis. The group will honor and highlight young creatives making a mark on the community.

Deals:

ARCHd – Memphis art prints, coasters, wood blocks $9.01

Babalu – $9.01 Memphis Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Brookhaven Pub & Grill – $9.01 Tiger Bleu Chips

Celtic Crossing – $9.01 Mahi Mahi Tacos

Edge Motor Museum – Half-price admission, extended hours

LoVe – $9 fod, hookah drink specials from 4 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Old Dominick – $9.01 Old Fashioneds, free tours for anyone with a valid TN ID.