MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a store was robbed in Southeast Memphis.

Memphis Police said they responded on February 15 to a burglary on the 7700 block of Winchester after three suspects broke into a business. Police said that surveillance footage showed a gray Infiniti SUV back up into a parking space around 4:30 a.m.

Police said that when the three suspects exited the vehicle, they made their way into the business and took various tobacco products, including Newport cigarettes and Swisher Sweet cigars as well as lottery tickets and cash.

The store’s loss was said to be was about $9,000.

MPD provided the below images of the suspects and their vehicle. MPD said the driver of the vehicle is also a suspect, but could not provide a description at this time.

Suspect vehicle photo provided by MPD

Suspect images provided by MPD

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.