MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for nine men who broke into a shoe store in Midtown.

Police responded to a burglary at Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Memphis Police say a man arrived at the store and found that a frown window had been broken out.

Surveillance video shows three vehicles pull up in front of the store. Police say approximately nine men get out of the vehicles, break the window, and enter the store.

Police say the men stole several sneakers.

The suspects were reportedly riding in a silver Infiniti sedan and two gray Infiniti SUVs.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.