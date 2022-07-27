MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man was caught red-handed stealing several guns and other items at a house in East Memphis Tuesday morning.

Police the man who lives in the home in the 1700 block of Capri got an alert from his surveillance system that someone was burglarizing his home and called the police.

When officers arrived, they discovered a broken window and saw two backpacks and several guns stacked outside the house.

They say they also saw Jaleen Lee, 22, climb out of a bedroom window, drop a gun and run. Lee was arrested a short time later.

Jaleen Lee

Police said they found iPods belonging to the homeowner in Lee’s pocket and said he took about $8,000 worth of items from his house.

Lee was charged with aggravated burglary, theft, and evading arrest. His bond was set at $25,250.

Lee’s next court appearance is set for August 1.