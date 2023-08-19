MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 84-year-old man with dementia was reported missing Saturday.

Willie Bean reportedly left his East Memphis home at 200 Mendenhall Road on foot Saturday and has not been seen since.

He is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-8-inch male with brown eyes.

According to police, Bean was last seen wearing khaki pants, a dark, short sleeve shirt with the word “Ireland” on the front, and a dark ball cap.

Police say he has dementia and other health issues.

If you see him, please call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS.