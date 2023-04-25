MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 84-year-old man was pronounced dead after his body was recovered from a lake in Tunica, Mississippi, Tuesday.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, they received a concerning phone call. The caller said their father and another man had gone fishing on Beaver Dam Lake and had not returned home.

The caller stated that they had located their vehicle at a boat ramp but were still unable to make contact with them.

Officials used boats, drones and helicopters to search for the missing individuals. A little after 1 a.m., deputies say they located a 78-year-old man of Senatobia. He was taken to Baptist DeSoto for treatment and was released.

A 2:21 a.m., they found the body of an unresponsive 84-year-old man in the water. The victim, identified as Willie B. Taylor, was pronounced dead and transported to the Mississippi Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Deputies say that no foul play is expected.