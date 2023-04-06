MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 80 Whitehaven High seniors have received over $1 million each in academic scholarships.

The 84 seniors are showing their community how far hard work and dedication can take you. They stood before their families and classmates Thursday during the school’s annual Academic Signing Day program to be recognized for their accomplishments.

Taylor Hunter has received $3,151,292 in scholarships. Reine Pagui has earned $3,665,444 in scholarship money. Alexis Sargent’s total is $5,029,780.

Principal Dr. Vincent Hunter says five students committed themselves to the armed forces. He says three of those five also earned $1 million in scholarships.

“I feel very accomplished. I feel blessed to have this opportunity,” said Taylor Hunter.

Dr. Hunter says many of the students received full rides to their schools of choice. This is the largest class of ‘Million-Dollar Scholars’ he’s ever seen.

“Especially during a time with so much gun violence going on, racial inequities and poor decision-making that’s happening not only in the city but across this state and across this country. Our children have persevered, and they’re resilient,” Dr. Hunter said.

Alexis Sargent said, “It’s a great feeling to just be a blessing to people and to show them that you can do it, too.”

The crowd of ecstatic family members and friends couldn’t be more proud. Dr. Hunter added, “You have to be internationally competitive if you’re going to make a difference in this world today, and this is just a sample of what is happening in the Whitehaven community.”

The principal says the accomplishments don’t stop with the 84 students. He says 173 of 377 seniors have earned a 3.0 or greater unweighted GPA.