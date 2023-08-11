MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An elderly Memphis woman is demanding answers after she says her car was damaged at the city’s impound lot and says someone needs to be held accountable.

Mary Holland, the 83-year-old, was attacked in her driveway back in July and carjacked. To her surprise, detectives located the Ford Taurus, with only damage to the tire. However, after weeks of sitting in the city’s impound lot, she claims more damage occurred.

“It’s bad not to have a way to go to the store, so someone has to take me to the store,” Holland said. “You know that was done at the impound lot right there.”

Holland wants answers as to how this happened now that her car has a busted headlight, several dents, and chipped paint.

“Do you think it’s right that your car ended up getting this damage like this?” Holland said. “No, it really wasn’t. It shouldn’t have been put between like it was, behind those others. They said those other two wrecked pretty bad, mine wasn’t.”

Despite the damage, Holland is looking at the positives amid her quest for answers. “I’m just happy to have the car back,” she said. “I’m proud of that cause now I can go and get the insurance back on it, get tags.”

WREG has reached out to Memphis Police Department to find out more about what happened and see how they plan to address this issue, but we have yet to hear back from them.