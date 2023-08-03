Blue lights on top of a police car with a red traffic light in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 81-year-old woman was found shot to death at her home in Brownsville, Tennessee.

Officials say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found Warlene Turner-Jones at her home on North Monroe Avenue.

She was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Mayor William D. Rawls extended condolences to Turner’s family and asked the community to support each other as the investigation continues.

“In times like these, it is crucial for our community to come together and support one another. The Mayor calls upon organizations, faith-based institutions, and citizens to unite and offer their support to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult period. Together, we can provide the strength and comfort needed to heal and rebuild in the face of tragedy,” Rawls said in a statement.

Mayor Rawls is also encouraging residents to report any information that may help authorities find the suspects. Call the Brownsville Police Department or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.