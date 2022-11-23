MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Millions of people are traveling this Thanksgiving holiday and there are some things that travelers may need to know before they head out.

Travelers swiftly made their way through Memphis International airport Wednesday morning.

AAA predicts 54.6 million people will be traveling during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

People like Madison Stewart arrived two hours early to catch their flight but were pleasantly surprised by the lines.

“We were making bets in the car whether or not it would be full or if it would be empty. I was leaning more towards the full side, but I came in and there was nobody here,” Stewart said.

Airport officials say they are expecting a 4% increase in travelers from last year, but the numbers are still lower compared to Thanksgiving in 2019 — prior to the pandemic.

The Memphis International Airport says they’re expecting to see more than 80,000 people pass through the security checkpoint.

Here are a few things you need to know before you catch your flight:

Make sure you get to the airport at least two hours before your departure

Before you leave for the airport, double-check your flight status

Check to see if your luggage fits the criteria for travel

The airport says the busiest travel times are between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Reports say the worst time to travel on Thanksgiving Day is between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. For those traveling Friday through Sunday, Triple A says the worst travel times will likely be between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Memphis International Airport predicts the busiest day will be Sunday.

As far as travel by vehicle, AAA expects 49 million people will be hitting this road during the holiday period.