MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in Southwest Memphis Monday, police say.

It happened Monday night around 10 p.m. on Leclaire Lane

The Memphis Fire Department said the 8-year old was stabbed and rushed to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Police said on Twitter that a teenage suspect is in custody, but gave no additional details.

