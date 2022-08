MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed Friday night following a crash on Berrybrook and East Raines Road.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. One woman was detained on the scene.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and the second victim died at the hospital.

Police later confirmed the victims ages as a 26-year-old man and an eight-year-old boy.

This is an ongoing investigation.