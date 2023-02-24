MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for eight people they say who fired shots into an apartment complex, damaging property.

According to MPD, on February 12, officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 3200 block of Southern Avenue near Greer. A silver Nissan Maxima and white Kia arrived at the complex and eight people got out of the cars.

The men ran up to a particular apartment and began firing shots. No one was hit, but there was extensive property damage, police say. The men got back in their vehicles and fled the scene onto Southern Avenue.

MPD says no arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.