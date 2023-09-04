MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects who stole eight “high-end” vehicles from a dealership on Mendenhall Saturday.

According to reports, officers responded to a business burglary in the 2600 block of South Mendenhall Road.

Officers were told that the suspects had taken eight cars and keys. Of the eight taken, a white Range Rover and a black Nissan Altima were found.

MPD says the following cars have not been recovered:

2019 Mercedes Benz GLE43 AMG white – SUV

2012 Mercedes Benz GLK350 black – SUV

2012 Mercedes Benz E350 silver – Sedan

2021 Hyundai Genesis GV80 silver – SUV

2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport black – 4-door Jeep Pickup

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit black – SUV

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.