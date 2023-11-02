MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis City Gear was broken into overnight, and thousands of dollars in merchandise was stolen.

According to Memphis Police, a little after 3:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a burglary in the 1700 block of South Third Street.

Reports state that the back wall had been knocked in. No suspects were found.

MPD says about $7,000 in Nike Air Jordan shoes and $3,000 in clothing items were stolen.

This remains an ongoing investigation.