MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound liquor store was the latest target in the ongoing string of retail smash and grabs.

Memphis Police said the store was burglarized early Wednesday morning, and the vandals got away with $400 in cash and more than $7,500 in alcohol.

Memphis Police said when they got to the scene, they saw a woman standing outside holding a bag of food and a man inside the store. Both of them were detained, but employees said they did not believe those two individuals were involved in the actual break-in.

They believe the individuals came after the fact to pick up whatever the thieves left behind.

Police said the people they found in the store gave officers a description of the suspects, four young males driving a gray Chrysler 300 and a gray Lexus.

The liquor store employees said this was the second time in a week the store had been hit. They said three people burglarized the store and got away.

The owner replaced the glass and installed a metal panel to deter thieves. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

According to a witness, the suspects broke the glass and climbed over the panel. He said they used what appeared to be a hammer to break into the supply room and steal the liquor.

This break-in comes exactly one month after Memphis Police announced the arrests of several people believed to be part of a mob-style smash-and-grab burglary ring.

The main targets were clothing outlets, cell phone retailers, smoke shops and liquor stores. Despite the arrests and indictments, the burglaries continue.

Police say charges are pending for the two people who were caught at the scene.