MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing over $71,000 worth of glasses from the Southern College of Optometry, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, MPD responded to a burglary on May 21. Once they arrived at the school on Madison Avenue, a security guard told them someone had broken in through the window on the second floor.

The suspect, later identified as Darrell Almo, went through the building and stole numerous pairs of glasses totaling $71,210. He then fled the scene, police say.

On May 25, Almo turned himself in. He was not a student at the school or a patient in the building.

Almo was taken into custody and charged with Burglary of a Building and Theft of Property $60,000-$250,000. He is set to appear in court Friday morning.