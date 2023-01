MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a burglary call on the 3900 block of Park Ave and found broken glass as well as thousands of dollars in merchandise missing.

The following security footage was provided by MPD:

Police investigators determined that multiple cars with multiple suspects both male and female participated in the incident.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.