MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County school officials announced during a tour on the first day of school that 70 students in the summer school program did not pass on to the fourth grade.

Interim superintendent Toni Williams said out of more than 7,000 students, fewer than 100 students were held back.

Williams was very optimistic in helping those students get back on track, and helping others continue to succeed.

“We’re never going to leave our students. We’re going to provide them with additional support. And so I want to put a heavy focus on extended learning opportunity, so we’re offering before school tutoring, after school, during the day. So you know that support will be there this year, not just for those 70 students, but for all of our students,” she said.