MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $6,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the Midtown hit-and-run that killed Ava Christopher Tuesday.

According to CrimeStoppers, an extra $2,000 reward has been added from the Goddard Foundation to the $4,000 available from CrimeStoppers. This brings the total to $6,000 for anyone who can provide information that leads to a felony charge in this crime.

MPD is requesting the public’s help in locating the suspect responsible for the deadly crash.

MPD said a red Dodge Charger was moving southbound on Cooper Street just after midnight Tuesday, when it ran a red light and struck Christopher’s car at a high rate of speed.

The man driving the Dodge, along with a woman passenger, fled the scene, heading south.

Christopher was taken to Regional One Hospital where she died of her injuries.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.