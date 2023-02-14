MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects responsible for a pair of thefts at a roofing supply store in East Memphis.

MPD said the suspects cut through a fence at Beacon Building Products on Getwell before driving away with more than $6,000 in shingles.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

The first theft happened on Sunday and the second theft happened early Tuesday morning.

Police say during the first theft, the suspects were driving a four-door Dodge Ram 2500/3500 with a broken passenger window and damage to the driver’s side door and driver’s side rear bed.

A Ford F-150 with damage to the passenger’s side bed behind the rear tire was used during Tuesday’s incident.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.