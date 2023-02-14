MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects responsible for a pair of thefts at a roofing supply store in East Memphis.
MPD said the suspects cut through a fence at Beacon Building Products on Getwell before driving away with more than $6,000 in shingles.
The first theft happened on Sunday and the second theft happened early Tuesday morning.
Police say during the first theft, the suspects were driving a four-door Dodge Ram 2500/3500 with a broken passenger window and damage to the driver’s side door and driver’s side rear bed.
A Ford F-150 with damage to the passenger’s side bed behind the rear tire was used during Tuesday’s incident.
No arrests have been made. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.