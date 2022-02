MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family of six escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

The fire happened on the 3300 block of Berta Road.

As of 7 a.m., authorities are still on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Six people, including three children, managed to get out of the house before the fire got out of control.

We will update this story when more information is released.