MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a violent holiday weekend across the Memphis area. In total, six people were killed and 15 others injured between Thursday and Sunday night.

Sunday, November 26

The search continues for a suspect after a man and woman were stabbed Sunday night outside the Saint Vincent dePaul Food Mission. Both were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A baby is in the hospital after undergoing brain surgery. The shooting happened Sunday morning in Highland Heights. We are told someone fired multiple rounds and several houses were hit.

Several hours later, a man was shot at CC’s Blues Club on Thomas Street in North Memphis.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m.

Memphis Police are also investigating a homicide after finding a man shot to death on the I-55 Bridge. Officers found the body Sunday morning.

Saturday, November 25

Just before 1 a.m., a man was shot to death at a spa on Mount Moriah Extended.

A man was also shot just after 1 p.m. on American Way.

A man and woman were injured in a shooting in Binghampton.

Police say a group was on a party bus when the driver stopped for people to use the restroom. That’s when police say the driver and a man on the bus got into an argument.

We were told the driver wouldn’t let anyone back on the bus so a man and woman started shooting at the driver.

Someone in a car then pulled up and shot at those two suspects.

Friday, November 24

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting Friday in Orange Mound.

A man died following a shooting in East Memphis on Friday morning.

A little before 3 p.m., a man was shot in the 700 block of Edith. The man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Thursday, November 3

Thursday morning, a 15-year-old was shot to death in Binghampton. Two teens have been charged with the victim’s death.

Two people were found dead after a shooting in Hickory Hill.

A man was seriously injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday evening.

Four people were injured after a shooting in Bethel Grove Thursday night, and two men are still on the run from police.