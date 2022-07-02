SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Six people were injured, including two sheriff’s deputies, after a patrol vehicle was rear-ended during a traffic stop early Saturday in north Shelby County.

Highway 51 north was temporarily closed at the Loosahatchie River, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were conducting a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. when they were rear-ended by another vehicle.

Two people were taken to Methodist North in critical condition, while two more were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Two sheriff’s deputies were also injured, but they were not listed in critical condition.

The accident is under investigation.