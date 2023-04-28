MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the brutal killing of his fiancée at their apartment in Parkway Village.

Police said the victim was babysitting another woman’s child when her brother discovered her body at the Oakridge Apartments on April 15. The child was not hurt.

Investigators said the victim was found face down in a bedroom with a brown belt around her neck and a laceration to her neck. They said they also found a folding knife in the toilet of the adjoining bathroom and a bloody t-shirt and shorts on the bedroom floor.

Victim’s apartment at the Oakridge Apartments in Parkway Village

Police said the bloody clothes matched the description of the clothes the victim’s fiancé, Nocumus Harris, 45, had been wearing earlier that day.

The Tennesse Highway Patrol found the victim’s car wrecked in Dyer County. Authorities said they also found an address in Dyersburg that Harris had used.

A neighbor said he wasn’t home when the woman was killed but later saw his building surrounded by police and knew it wasn’t good.

“I was okay. What’s going on?” he said.

Police said the victim’s brother lived at the apartment with his sister and Harris. The brother said the couple fought daily, and his sister complained of physical abuse. He said Harris and his sister were fighting the day she was killed.

The child the victim was watching was found in another bedroom in a swing. Police have not released the boy’s age.

Harris has a lengthy criminal record that goes back to 1997. In 2010 he was arrested for domestic assault and spent 24 days in jail.

In January, Harris was arrested as a fugitive from justice from Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, for stealing.

Harris is being held on a $5 million bond and will appear before a judge on Monday.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call Family Safety Center’s 24-hour crisis line at (901)-800-6064