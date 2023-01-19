MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected in the disappearance of a mother of two from Haywood County, Tennessee.

Britney Watson was last seen with her ex-husband Kevin Watson at their home on Hillville Loop before her disappearance on January 7.

Kevin is wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department for first-degree murder.

Search teams have extensively searched the home and surrounding areas for several days. It is believed that Kevin is on foot in the rural area of Haywood County.

Kevin Watson is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information, contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-2412 or U.S. Marshals at 877-926-8332.