MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward after one of its workers was robbed at gunpoint in Cordova Thursday.

A little after 2 p.m., a mail carrier assigned to the Cordova Post Office was robbed by an unknown man. The employee was delivering mail in the 10100 block of Whitcomb Lane when the incident happened.

According to officials, the suspect had a gun during the robbery. The carrier was not injured.

The suspect was driving a gray Toyota with tinted windows.

If anyone has any information regarding this robbery, please get in touch with the United States Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. All information will be kept confidential.