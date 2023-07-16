MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While the Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million after no one matched the six winning numbers Saturday night, two people in West Tennessee have 50,000 reasons to smile.

There were a total of five $50,000 winners and a $100,000 winner in Tennessee Saturday night. Two of those winners are from Cordova and Arlington.

The winning tickets were sold at Kroger on Germantown Parkway in Cordova and the Shell gas station on Airline Road in Arlington.

The next drawing will be on Monday, July 17.