MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U. S. Postal Inspection Service needs help catching a suspected mail thief.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person accused of stealing mail from a northeast Memphis neighborhood.

The theft reportedly occurred April 13 in the 2100 block of Spicer Cove.

The suspect is described as a woman with a medium build, long blond hair, and tattoos on her right forearm and bicep.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the suspect was wearing glasses and may have been wearing a wig. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released pictures of the suspect Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was reportedly traveling in a white Chevrolet Express van.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the U.S. Postal Service at 1-877-876-2455 and to say “law enforcement” when prompted.