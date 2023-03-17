MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a business burglary in East Memphis on Friday.

Police responded to 1315 Ridgeway Road, a Vapor Wize store near Park Avenue, after 5 a.m. on Friday. Police said the suspects used a compact SUV as a battering ram to back into the front of the business.

Police said the thieves ransacked display cases and stole about $5,000 in vaping products.

No arrests have been made at this time, and Memphis Police are investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.