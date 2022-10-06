MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The transition from high school to college can be tough and one Tennessee organization is working to help students.

The Tennessee Achieves Program pairs mentors with around five to seven students to answer any questions they may have as they prepare for their next step.

Nearly 500 mentors are needed in Shelby County.

“The mentor commitment is an annual commitment. It breaks down to one hour a month. So that is spent texting, emailing, and making phone calls to students. The program is really designed to be available for the busiest individual to support students,” Maegan Tribble said.

Applications are open through October 21st.

You can select the county and the high school you’d like to mentor.

