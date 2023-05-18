MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 5-year-old injured by a bullet Wednesday in Frayser was accidentally shot by his brother, using a gun he found at a nearby park.

The boy is recovering at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and is expected to be OK.

But the fact that the gun was found at a park designed for kids, with a playground, has neighbors concerned and advocates pushing for change. And the shooting is just the latest to result in a child being injured.

The boy and his brother found the gun at a park a block from their home on Hallbrook after school, and took it home. Police say the kids were playing with the gun, when the child was accidentally shot.

The park in Frayser where two children found a gun. One child accidentally shot his 5-year-old brother.

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital confims 61 children have been admitted to the hospital so far this year with gunshot wounds.

They say between January and March, they saw eight victims under the age of 5 and 11 under the age of 10. Thirteen of the shootings in the first three months were reported as accidental.

“A gun don’t mean nothing no more, it’s just like a toy. It don’t mean nothing no more. Anybody can pick up a gun,” said community activist Stevie Moore.

Right now, Memphis Police are looking into who owns the gun found at the park, and how it wound up there.

They say at this point, they don’t believe it belonged to anyone in the home and no charges have been filed.