MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were detained after a 5-year-old died due to a self-inflicted gunshot at an apartment complex in East Memphis Friday morning.

Memphis Police say at around 4:35 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Walnut Hall Ct. at the Legacy Lynfield Apartments.

A 5-year-old male victim was located and transported to LeBonheur in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Investigators have four detained.

Preliminary information indicates this is accidental and self-inflicted.

Those in need of a gun lock can visit a precint to get one.