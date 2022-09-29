The 2022 Mempho Fest is returning this weekend and bringing nearly 20 musical artists to the Radians Amphitheatre stage at the Memphis Botanic Gardens. The festival will feature artists including Black Keys, Wilco, and Widespread Panic. For the full lineup, schedule, and parking information, visit Mempho’s website here.

For the 21st year, the Mid-South Maze has returned to the Agricenter. This year’s 10-acre maze features the familiar “I Love Memphis” logo. It’s now open through Halloween and the haunted mazes will be featured on Friday and Saturday nights. Learn more.

Orange Mound in October starts this weekend. The neighborhood is kicking off their event-filled month this Saturday at the Orange Mound Park at noon. The kickoff will feature a basketball game, kid activities, and more. Find more details on this event as well as the other Orange Mound in October events, here.

The Bartlett Police is hosting the 2022 Bartlett Fest on Friday and Saturday. The two-day event includes a car show, a 5k run, and a BBQ contest. The fun-filled family event will kick off with live entertainment on Friday. For parking and schedule of events, visit here.

The 2022 Mid-South Fair ends this Sunday. Head down to the Landers Center in Southaven to enjoy the fair’s last days of family fun attractions and your favorite fair foods. Click here for more.